I’ll get straight to the point; this is a great hangover cure! The combination of juices with the kick of the vodka is quite refreshing. This is a great alternative to a morning Bloody Mary, for those who want something a little sweeter.
The great thing about this recipe is that you can substitute vodka with champagne if you want something more demure. You can also substitute vodka with coconut rum if you’d like a more tropical flavor. Or you can omit the alcohol altogether and make a fun little mocktail to enjoy!
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 5 min
Ingredients
8 oz orange juice
8 oz cranberry juice
4 oz premium vodka
Lemon slice for garnish
Directions
Pour juices and vodka into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a glass with ice. Top with a slice of lemon.