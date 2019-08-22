Everyone loves a classic brunch mimosa! It is a staple adult beverage that is most acceptable for day drinking. There are several variations on the classic mimosa, and this is one that was taught to me by a close friend from Canada.
She always brings a bottle of maple syrup to me when she visits, and this time, she integrated it into drinks for us. I must admit, at first, I was quite skeptical when she was using marble syrup to prepare our beverages.
However, she explained to me that this was her version of substituting “simple syrup,” which made perfect sense to me! She did say that one could substitute different liquors in this drink, but she preferred using white rum. It certainly has a kick to it, and pairs perfectly with waffles! Enjoy!
Maple Syrup Mimosa
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 5 min
Ingredients
1 cup fresh squeezed orange juice
1/2 cup champagne or sparkling wine
1 oz white rum
1/2 oz maple syrup
Directions
In a shaker with ice, combine orange juice, maple syrup, and rum. Shake until all ingredients are well combined.
Pour into champagne flute and top with champagne. Enjoy!