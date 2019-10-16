Usually when I use rosemary, it’s for a nice cut of beef or even occasionally with salmon. Of course, rosemary is wonderful when roasting potatoes, and the absolute best when making bread! This recipe calls for rosemary while pan searing a pork chop. It was my first time utilizing fresh rosemary in a pork dish, and it was delicious! The entire recipe takes less than 10 minutes, so it is perfect for a quick and easy dinner. It also pairs perfectly with my Quick Roasted Veggies recipe!
Pan Seared Rosemary Pork Chop
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 3 min
Cook Time: 7 min
Ingredients
2 large well marbled, bone-in pork chops
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
4 tablespoons dry Cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon sugar
1 large sprig fresh rosemary
Directions
In a large cast iron skillet, melt butter (add optional cooking oil).
Combine all other ingredients, except rosemary, and rub well into both sides of the pork chops.
Place pork chops and rosemary into skillet and allow to cook for five minutes. Flip, and allow to continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove skillet from heat and let pork chops rest for 10 minutes.
Served with a side of roasted vegetables and enjoy!