Pickled beets have always been one of my favorite snacks. I can eat them right out of the jar! My son takes after me and enjoys them, as long as I cut them into bite-sized pieces for him.
The rest of my family, however, need an accompaniment in order to enjoy pickled beets. So, I decided to make a simple and delicious salad that featured beets. Last Sunday, for our family dinner, I prepared this salad for everyone as a starter course.
My family loved it, and every bowl was empty within a few minutes! Even my brother, the picky eater of the family, asked me for the recipe! This salad only takes a few minutes to prepare, and it is packed with nutrition and flavor. Enjoy!
Pickled Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
Servings 4
Prep Time 5 min
Ingredients
5 cups fresh arugula
1 jar pickled beets, drained
1 cup crumbled goat cheese
1/2 cup candied pecans
1/2 cup raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Sea salt & cracked black pepper (optional)
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Toss until arugula is well coated with dressing and all ingredients are well combined.
Separate evenly into four salad bowls. Top with sea salt and cracked black pepper.