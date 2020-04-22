My best friend and I tried our hand at a homemade “Taco Tuesday.” I grilled some lime infused chicken, Carne Asada, and peppers. She made some Mexican street corn and prepared all the sides.
We enjoyed our tacos with a cilantro sour cream sauce and spicy salsa. It was such a fun night!
However, we had a ton of leftovers the next day!
In order to repurpose these leftovers to their full potential, I decided to completely transform the dish. Instead of having tacos again, we enjoyed a Southwestern style rice bowl, which was absolutely delicious!
Southwestern Rice Bowl
1 cup jasmine rice, cooked
1/4 pound of protein of your choice, grilled
1/4 cup whole kernel corn
1 scoop cherry tomatoes
2 tbsp shredded cheese
2 lime wedges
Fresh cilantro for garnish
Place rice into bottom of serving bowl. Assemble all ingredients on top. You may use a simple salsa to taste. Enjoy!
RECIPE BY IMANI GUILLORY, ALSO KNOWN AS CAJUN MAMA. FOLLOW IMANI ON FACEBOOK@CAJUNMAMALOUISIANA FOR MORE RECIPES AND FUN FOOD IDEAS