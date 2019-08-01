Black Cherry Sangria
A favorite pastime of mine is grocery shopping. To some, it is merely a trivial chore, but to me, it is an activity that really gets my creative juices flowing!
I just love walking through the market and allowing the vast array of ingredients to inspire me. Whether it’s organic produce, perfect cuts of meat, fresh seafood, or warm baked bread, something always speaks to my soul.
One day recently, I saw the most beautiful black cherries that I had ever seen. They looked as though they had been picked just hours ago! I knew that I had to utilize them immediately.
Being a big fan of fruit and booze fusions, I decided to try my hand at a black cherry sangria. This drink is well balanced, and not too sweet. This allows for the cherry flavor to truly take center stage. It’s is also a great transitional drink from summer to autumn! Enjoy!
Servings 2
Prep Time 15 min
Ingredients
1 cup fresh black cherries, pitted
8 oz semi sweet red wine
2 oz black cherry rum
2 oz orange juice
2 oz pineapple juice
Ginger ale floater (optional)
Directions
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the rum and fresh cherries. Strain into a serving carafe.
Add wine and fruit juices, then stir. Add ice to carafe until full, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Serve individually over ice and add optional ginger ale floater. Garnish with fresh cherries. Enjoy!