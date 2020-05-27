This easy salmon recipe can be prepared in less than 20 minutes and is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner.
I usually serve it on a bed of steamed white rice with a side of asparagus. Sometimes, vegetable fried rice is a good and filling side as well.
Regardless of what you choose to accompany your salmon, this recipe will leave you with a savory salmon filet that you will be craving for days to come.
The glaze itself if simple to make, calling only for three simple ingredients. It is also low sodium, which is always a plus! Enjoy!
Pan Seared Salmon
1 salmon filet
1 tbsp olive oil
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Generously season salmon filet with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Allow olive oil to heat in a large pan on medium high heat.
Place salmon skin side down and cook for five minutes. Flip and cook for another five minutes. Allow filet to rest in serving plate.
Low Sodium Glaze
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
4 tbsp local honey
1 tsp lemon juice
Simmer all ingredients until reduced and thickened. Brush glaze onto salmon.
Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook @CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas.