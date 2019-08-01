(One Skillet) Creamy Cremini Chicken
Cast iron cooking is something to be celebrated! I grew up watching my grandmother prepare everything from French toast to meatball stew using cast iron cookware. She always said that it was her secret ingredient to every recipe!
Now, in the days of Le Creuset and the beautiful cast iron options that we have, everyone can enjoy cast iron cooking in a modern and convenient way! Of course, I still utilize some of my grandmother’s cast iron essentials for the sake of tradition and nostalgia.
This recipe is one of her favorite “one skillet” meals. It is very easy to prepare and includes layers upon layers of flavor. This dish can be served alone, or over a hearty starch! Enjoy!
Servings 4
Prep Time 15 min
Cook Time 30 min
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts (whole or sliced)
2 cups organic baby spinach
2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup cremini mushrooms, sliced
1 cup Cajun Trinity (chopped onion, bell pepper, celery)
6 tbsp butter, divided
4 tbsp flour
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
Using your favorite cast iron skillet, melt 2 tbsp of butter and add seasoned chicken breasts. Brown for 3-5 minutes on each side until chicken is cooked thoroughly. Remove from skillet and drain.
Add remaining butter and flour to skillet and stir constantly until a light blonde roux begins to form. Add Cajun Trinity and cook until onions become translucent.
Slowly stir in heavy whipping cream and Cajun seasoning. Add cremini mushrooms and spinach. Simmer for 12-15 minutes, until mushrooms are no longer firm.
Add whole (or sliced) chicken breasts back to skillet and reduce heat to medium-low. Spoon cause over chicken and cook for an additional 5-7 minutes.
Serve over pasta, rice, or a baked potato! Enjoy!