This recipe holds such fond memories in my heart! These pinwheels were a part of a large spread that I prepared for a sunset cruise on the Atlantic.
My best friend since childhood and current travel partner organized a fabulous trip to historic St. Augustine. We were able to go sightseeing, wine tasting, shopping, and even bicycle riding. Of course, we spent a few lazy days at the beach and one particular lazy evening at sea. With four hungry Cajuns in one sailboat, I knew that I had to prepare an array of foods to keep us satisfied throughout the evening!
I prepared a three-course spread that began with champagne and caviar, of course! This was followed by bacon-wrapped shrimp, deviled eggs, homemade garlic pita chips, and an assortment of dips. The third course was a simple fresh fruit and cheese board with local jams. The star of the spread, however, were my smoked salmon pinwheels. They were served as a part of the second course and were devoured in a matter of minutes! They are very simple to make and will be a big hit at your next get together! Enjoy!
Smoked Salmon Pinwheels
Ingredients
1-1.5 lbs smoked salmon
Bar of cream cheese
1 tbsp fresh chives, chopped
1 tsp fresh jalapeños, chopped
Dry Cajun seasoning to taste
8 oz Spinach & Artichoke Dip (homemade or store bought)
Package of large tortilla "wraps"
Directions
Mix the cream cheese, chives, jalapeños, and dry seasoning until well blended. Spread 1-2 tablespoons of cream cheese mixture evenly over each tortilla.
Spread 1 tablespoon of spinach & artichoke dip over cream cheese mixture.
Place slices of smoked salmon on top of the dip and sprinkle a little more Cajun seasoning, to taste.
Roll each tortilla into a tight roll and refrigerate for 1 hour. Slice each roll into 1/2-inch pieces and lay them flat for serving. Eat!
Variations
• Replace spinach & artichoke dip with crab or seafood dip!
• Add a scoop of jalapeño pimento cheese to your cream cheese mixture for another layer of flavor.