Mulled wine, eggnog, and hot chocolate are some of my favorite cold weather beverages. Of course, here in Louisiana, our cold weather bursts are unpredictable. This sometimes leaves me to enjoy all three drinks in just a couple of days!
Since peppermint is the flavor of the season, I like to incorporate it into holiday drinks. As we all know, chocolate and mint are a match made in heaven, so peppermint hot chocolate is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
What I love most about this recipe is that it is made in your crockpot, which gives it time for the flavors to really infuse. Plus, your drink stays hot with every refill! When it’s served, adults may want to add a shot of peppermint schnapps!
Crockpot Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Ingredients
6 cups whole milk
6 soft peppermint candy sticks
1 cup heavy whipping cream
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Directions
Add all ingredients to crock pot and stir well. Cook on the low setting for 2 hours, then lower to the warm setting for an additional hour.
Serve in individual mugs and garnish with chocolate or marshmallows.
Adults may add a shot of peppermint schnapps!