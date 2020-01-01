This recipe is an absolute must-try. It is the perfect accompaniment to a traditional main dish, such as spaghetti Bolognese, or nontraditional, such as braised pork chops.
Whichever route you choose, this stuffed bread is sure to be a crowd pleaser.
The soft, buttery inside with the crunchy, cheesy outside is a well-balanced combination. The garlicky pesto adds an extra layer of flavor, while the crushed red pepper brings the right amount of heat.
This recipe requires a bit of prep time, but it is super simple and easy to follow. Marina sauce can be a substitute for the pesto, if you prefer red sauce, and the mozzarella can always be replaced with something heavier like a smoked Gouda. The beauty of this recipe is that it can satisfy any taste buds!
Stuffed Pesto Bread
Ingredients
1 sourdough boule
1 stick of unsalted butter
2 cups shredded mozzarella
4 tbsp pesto
2 tbsp minced garlic
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
1/4 tsp sea salt
1/8 tsp ground black pepper
Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cut boule into a grid pattern, with incisions deep enough to stuff with cheese.
In a saucepan on medium low heat, add butter and garlic and stir until butter is melted.
Reduce heat. Add pesto, red pepper, sea salt, and black pepper. Stir until all ingredients are well incorporated into butter.
Pour mixture evenly over boule, allowing it to seep into the bread. Stuff the incisions evenly with mozzarella cheese. Top with olive oil drizzle.
Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until top is crunchy and brown. Serve immediately.