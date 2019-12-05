This is a drink that I created one evening after enjoying the beautiful colors of the sunset. It is very easy to make and only requires a few simple ingredients.
If you want more of a tart flavor, use lemon/citrus vodka instead of vanilla vodka. I highly suggest using vanilla vodka, however, because it pairs so well with the grenadine.
As always, this beverage can be made child-friendly; simply omit the vodka and add more Sprite. This is a delicious drink that is also Instagram-worthy!
Acadiana Sunset
Ingredients
1 lemon, sliced
8 oz Sprite
2 oz vanilla vodka
1 oz grenadine
Cherry and lemon for garnish
Directions
In a shaker with ice, add Sprite and vodka. Stir well. Strain into a tall glass until 1/3 full. Add ice and horizontal lemon slice. Repeat until glass is full.
Pour grenadine onto top layer, allowing some to sleep through all layers until it reaches the bottom of the glass.
Garnish with lemon and cherry. Enjoy!