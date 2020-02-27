This recipe will keep you warm through these wintry temperatures that we have been experiencing lately. The heaviness of the spice is offset by the cool and refreshing cola. The optional cherry flavor can add an additional layer of sweetness for those who prefer a lighter beverage.
I first tried this cocktail as a non-alcoholic cinnamon cola drink, and it was delicious. So, it can always be served sans rum for kids to enjoy. However, adults will love the option of enjoying spiced rum or whiskey.
Be sure to serve with a cinnamon stick that can be utilized as a little “straw” to stir the cocktail. This is a cold cocktail that will warm you up quickly!
Ingredients
8 oz cola
2 oz your choice of spiced rum or whiskey
1/2 oz cherry syrup (optional)
Cinnamon stick garnish
Pour all ingredients into glass filled with ice. Stir well and add cinnamon garnish.