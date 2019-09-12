’Tis the season of pumpkin spice! This is my absolute favorite time of year because it kicks off the entire holiday season.
Although the heat index in southwest Louisiana still reads summer temperatures, we are all getting into the autumn spirit in our own way. Whether it’s hanging fall themed wreaths, breaking out the slow cookers for hearty meals, or enjoying pumpkin spiced flavored snacks, we are embracing the new season one day at a time!
This recipe is for all the pumpkin spice lovers who want an extra kick to their coffee! If you are not on the pumpkin spice bandwagon, simply substitute for your favorite flavor of coffee and enjoy!
Pumpkin Spiked Coffee
Servings: 1
Prep Time: 10 min
Ingredients
1 cup pumpkin spice coffee, freshly brewed
1 oz dark spiced rum
1/2 oz French vanilla creamer
Sugar or sweetener (optional)
Directions
Pour freshly brewed coffee into coffee mug. Add rum and creamer. Stir well and add sweetener to taste.