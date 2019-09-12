Pumpkin Spiked Coffee

Pumpkin Spiked Coffee

 Provided photo

Editor's Note

This article brought to you by Champagne's Market.

’Tis the season of pumpkin spice! This is my absolute favorite time of year because it kicks off the entire holiday season.

Although the heat index in southwest Louisiana still reads summer temperatures, we are all getting into the autumn spirit in our own way. Whether it’s hanging fall themed wreaths, breaking out the slow cookers for hearty meals, or enjoying pumpkin spiced flavored snacks, we are embracing the new season one day at a time!

This recipe is for all the pumpkin spice lovers who want an extra kick to their coffee! If you are not on the pumpkin spice bandwagon, simply substitute for your favorite flavor of coffee and enjoy!

Pumpkin Spiked Coffee

Servings: 1

Prep Time: 10 min

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin spice coffee, freshly brewed

1 oz dark spiced rum

1/2 oz French vanilla creamer

Sugar or sweetener (optional)

Directions

Pour freshly brewed coffee into coffee mug. Add rum and creamer. Stir well and add sweetener to taste.

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

View comments