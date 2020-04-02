On a recent visit to California, I found myself yet again on Sunset Boulevard. Along with beautiful sunshine and world class shopping, California is now home to one of my best friends. She moved to Hollywood about four months ago, and I just had to pay her a visit or two.
We played “tourist” and explored the city, visiting the Hollywood walk of fame and other local hot spots. We enjoyed al fresco dining, which is so prevalent in the area. We did some hiking at Runyon Canyon and enjoyed some therapeutic massages at the spa right after.
One of my favorite moments was enjoying dinner at a rooftop eatery overlooking Sunset Blvd. The array of colors of this sunset reminded me of one of my favorite cocktails, the Sunset Sip Martini. It was inspired by this California sunset. Enjoy!
Sunset Sip Martini
2 oz vodka
2 oz orange juice
2 oz grapefruit sparkling soda
In a shaker over ice, mix vodka and juice. Shake vigorously.
Strain into chilled martini glass. Slowly pour sparkling soda on top for color effect.
Take a photo and enjoy!
RECIPE BY IMANI GUILLORY, ALSO KNOWN AS CAJUN MAMA. FOLLOW IMANI ON FACEBOOK@CAJUNMAMALOUISIANA FOR MORE RECIPES AND FUN FOOD IDEAS