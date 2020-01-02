This is the time of year where everyone is coming home with a big bag of satsumas. Either a co-worker has a tree, or a neighbor brought some over from the market, or, like in my case, your grandmother gave you more than could be consumed by the average person.
There are so many things to do with this surplus of satsumas. Besides preparing my personal favorite, fresh mimosas, I like to prepare an aromatic bath for the house.
The idea of an aromatic bath is a familiar concept to many. It’s simply blending herbs, flowers, oils, or fresh fruit to create an aromatherapy experience for one’s senses.
This spiced aromatic tea serves two purposes. First, it is a warm and soothing drink for the winter season. Second, it fills your home with a spicy holiday aroma that will rival your best candle!
Spiced Aromatic Tea
Ingredients
8 cups water
4 packets spiced (or chai) tea herbs
6 satsumas, cut in half
6 cinnamon sticks
Spiced rum (optional)
Directions
Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat and add tea packets. Allow to simmer for 12-15 min.
Add satsumas and cinnamon. Reduce heat again, maintaining a low to medium heat. Continue to stir occasionally and allow the aroma to fill your home.
For drinking, strain mixture into serving glasses. Adults may add 1 oz spiced rum for an extra kick!