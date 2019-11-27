This fun little recipe is much easier to prepare than it looks. It’s a wonderful one-pot brunch dish that takes less than 20 minutes from prep time to serving! You can enjoy this dish with flaky French bread, or even over rice for a more filling meal.
Some call this dish “eggs in purgatory” or “eggs in hell.” I absolutely love to see different variations on this recipe, as I remember my grandmother making her version multiple times in my childhood.
In order to mix it up a bit, I decided to do a spinach and feta version of the traditional Shakshuka. I used spinach in this recipe because the best way to sneak it into my toddler’s diet is to “hide” it in delicious meals. I used Feta on top because cheese is amazing, and it adds an additional layer of flavor to the dish.
This is a great holiday meal to serve at brunch and can always be customized with your own favorite flavors!
Spinach & Feta Shakshuka
Ingredients
3 eggs
2 cans crushed tomatoes
2 cups fresh organic baby spinach
1/2 cup Cajun trinity
1/2 cup crumbled feta
1 tbsp minced garlic
1/4 tbsp butter
Cajun seasoning to taste
French bread
Directions
In a cast-iron skillet on medium high heat, add butter, minced garlic, and Cajun Trinity. Stir until onions become translucent.
Add crushed tomatoes and organic baby spinach. Cover for three minutes allowing spinach to reduce.
Uncover and stir well. Crack each egg individually, being careful not to break the yoke.
Sprinkle Cajun seasoning on top and cover for 3 to 5 minutes until egg whites are set.
Top with crumbled feta and enjoy with fresh French bread.