With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I am trying to eat as healthy as possible so that I won’t feel as guilty for holiday binging.
This recipe only takes a few minutes to prepare and can be eaten immediately. Each lettuce cup can also be folded into a wrap for an easy to-go lunch the next day!
If you don’t have the time to prepare the ingredients from fresh produce, I am including the canned version as well. This recipe can also be prepared as a “dump dinner,” where all ingredients go into the slow cooker on low for 6 hours, then are scooped into the lettuce cups! This simple yet satisfying recipe will leave you feeling full and guilt free!
Guilt-Free Lettuce Cups*
Ingredients
1 head of lettuce, leaves divided
1 lb cooked ground turkey
1 large tomato, diced (or 1 can low sodium diced tomatoes, drained)
2 cups cooked corn kernels (or 1 can low sodium whole corn, drained)
2 cups cooked black beans (or 1 can low sodium black beans, drained)
1 packet ranch dressing mix
Cajun seasoning to taste
*The fresh recipe will yield more than the canned recipe.
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, combine cooked turkey and ranch mix. Stir until well incorporated.
Add tomatoes, corn, and beans. Mix gently and add Cajun seasoning to taste.
Arrange lettuce leaves in casserole dish and scoop mixture into the center of each leaf, forming a little “cup.”
Optional: Refrigerate for 1hr and enjoy with your favorite salsa.