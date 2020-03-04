Now that Lenten season is upon us, I love sharing both seafood and vegetarian recipes. Of course, the usual fried fish and crawfish étouffée are family favorites. The regularly scheduled crawfish boils are also a highlight of the season!
This recipe is for a great little appetizer or party snack. It is versatile because you can add one or two meats if you so choose. It is an easy, handheld way to enjoy the delicious Caprese salad.
This light and simple dish can be enjoyed guilt-free during Lent and year-round! You can even throw the skewers on the grill to soften the tomatoes and add another layer of flavor to the mozzarella. Enjoy!
Ingredients
1 cup fresh basil leaves
1 large tomato
1 large mozzarella ball
12 slices of soppressata (optional)
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Sea salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
Bamboo skewers
Cut tomato and mozzarella into similar sized chunks and set aside.
Using one skewer at a time, arrange a slice of soppressata followed by a leaf of basil, a piece of tomato, then a piece of fresh mozzarella. Continue this pattern until all skewers are filled.
Drizzle olive oil and vinegar, generously, across the skewers. Top with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Enjoy!