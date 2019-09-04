My son’s favorite meal is spaghetti; I’m sure that any toddler can relate. Because he enjoys it so much, I try to mix it up by using different proteins or different pastas. For example, I may prepare a chicken spaghetti with farfalle noodles or ground turkey spaghetti with elbow macaroni.
This time, I decided to use potato gnocchi instead of pasta. At first, I was a bit hesitant to change the consistency so much, but I know how much I love gnocchi, so I hoped he would as well!
It was a big hit! My little one loved the gnocchi and was appreciative of how easy it was to pick up each piece with a fork. This is a great meal for kids who are learning how to eat on their own. Of course, you can omit the vodka when preparing this for the little ones! Enjoy!
Gnocchi in Tomato Vodka Sauce
Servings 4
Prep Time 20 min
Cook Time 30 min
Ingredients
1 package store-bought potato gnocchi (or 4 cups homemade gnocchi)
1 can peeled diced tomatoes
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup Cajun Trinity (chopped onion, celery, bell pepper)
1/2 cup vodka
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tbsp fresh basil, chopped
1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
1 ball fresh mozzarella
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
In a saucepan on medium high, add olive oil, garlic, and Cajun Trinity. Cook until onions become translucent.
Add tomatoes and vodka. Cook until liquid reduces by half. Add heavy whipping cream, basil, parsley, and Cajun seasoning. Simmer for 12-15 minutes.
Prepare gnocchi according to package directions. Gently fold prepares gnocchi into sauce. Drop pieces of fresh mozzarella and fresh basil on top. Reduce heat and cover.
After 5 minutes, stir and serve. Enjoy!