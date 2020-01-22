I recently made these wings as a part of my spread for the big LSU championship game. Because my family started to arrive early in the afternoon, I wanted to have multiple appetizers to provide throughout the day.
I prepared the usual loaded queso dip, pulled pork sliders, meatballs, and macaroni salad. These wings were the hi-light of the food bar, however, so I just had to share this simple recipe.
You will prepare your wings as usual and toss them in this homemade glaze just before serving. This flaming hot glaze still has a hint of sweetness and can be adjusted to personal taste. You can also freeze any leftovers to be used next time!
Flaming Hot Wing Glaze
Ingredients
1 lb cooked chicken wings
1/4 cup Louisiana hot sauce
10-15 dashes of Tabasco hot sauce
1/4 cup honey
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons dark brown sugar
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dry onion flakes
In a small saucepan on medium high heat, stir butter and sugar until sugar is fully dissolved.
Add honey and hot sauce. Stir in garlic and onion. Continue to stir until sauce thickens, for about 3-5 minutes.
Allow sauce to rest before tossing with wings. Serve immediately with a side of ranch dip.