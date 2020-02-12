I love all things “cheese.” Any new item that hits the shelves that is cheese-centric will be in my shopping cart immediately. This recipe excited me so much because of its versatility.
I love setting up taco bars for the kids, so these shells are an extra fun addition to the setup. They can also be made into little cheese bowls, crispy chips, or even roll ups. You can really use your imagination with this one.
This recipe is quick and easy plus it is also Keto friendly. So, be sure to make these for any friends or family who are on low-carb or gluten-free diets!
Crispy Cheese Taco Shells
Ingredients
1 bag sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Cover a sheet of parchment paper with cooking spray and drop 3/4 cup mounds of cheese on paper.
Bake 5-7 minutes, until cheese is melted and edges become crispy.
Set up a cooling station with two upside down drinking glasses and a wooden spoon as a bridge.
Gently remove the cheese shell and drape over the wooden spoon. Let it cool, then fill with your favorite taco fillings and enjoy!