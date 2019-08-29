Lemon Basil Vodka Smash

Every few weeks, three of my best girlfriends and I get together for a Moms Night Out. We choose a fun local restaurant to have dinner and cocktails. It’s such a nice time to get away from the daily routine and just unwind with friends.

Traditionally, we each order a different cocktail, so that we can sample a variety. Recently, we tried a lemon basil martini that was out of this world. The basil was so refreshing, and the hint of lemon was a perfect touch.

The martini was a little strong, so when I recreated the flavor profile at home, I decided to make a vodka smash instead. This cocktail maintains the original flavors of the martini, while adding extra basil and a little club soda for effervescence. It is such a refreshing beverage!

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 min

Ingredients

2 oz simple syrup

4 oz lemon vodka

6-8 fresh basil leaves

Splash of club soda

Directions

In a shaker, muddle the basil leaves with the simple syrup. Add ice and vodka and shake well.

Strain into a glass over ice. Top it off with club soda and a few basil leaves for garnish. Enjoy!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

