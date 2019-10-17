Strawberry Herbal Tea

Strawberry Herbal Tea

Iced tea is a southern staple, and of course, sweet tea is the only socially acceptable way to enjoy it. I personally love flavored teas; mango and peach are some of my favorites.

I recently tried my hand at infusing my favorite herbal sweet tea with fresh strawberries. Once I realized that I had to strain the strawberry purée, it made things a lot easier!

This recipe is great for the kids! Adults can add a strawberry flavored vodka for an extra kick! Enjoy!

Strawberry Herbal Tea

Yield: 6 servings

Prep Time: 15 min

Ingredients

1 gallon of your favorite sweet herbal tea, chilled

4 cups fresh strawberries, stems removed

1 cup filtered water

Directions

In a blender on high, blend strawberries and water until a think purée forms.

In a large colander, add strawberry purée and place over a large pitcher.

Slowly pour gallon of tea into colander, making sure to pour over the sides as well. Once all purée has strained and tea is in pitcher, stir well and chill for 1 hour.

Serve over ice! Enjoy!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

