My son recently had a birthday, and we all know how toddler parties go! Lots of cake, lots of ice cream, and lots of lively little ones running around!
He turned 5 years old, so this was a bit of a milestone birthday in his little eyes. He wanted to have his party at a local trampoline and entertainment park so that his friends could enjoy all the fun.
Of course, I just had to do an additional party at home for family because I love to entertain. Aside from a candy and popcorn bar for the children, I set up an ice cream float bar for everyone.
This ice cream float bar was nostalgic, yet nontraditional because I used mini mason jars as the bowls. It brought such a southern, rustic look to the cowboy themed party! It was a big hit!
This recipe can be adjusted to your individual liking, and your guests can experiment with different ice cream flavors.
The idea could be adapted into an adults-only drink with suggested alcohol pairings. For example, strawberry ice cream with lemon liqueur, or vanilla ice cream with cream liqueur. My personal favorite was coffee ice cream with a coffee-flavored liqueur.
Of course, the kids can still enjoy the mini floats sans alcohol!
Mini Mason Jar Ice Cream Floats
Ingredients
1 scoop coffee ice cream (or your favorite flavor)
1 oz Sprite (or a variation of Cola)
1 dollop whipped topping
For adults
1.5 oz Kahlua (or suggested pairing)
Directions
Add ice cream to mason jar. Pour your choice of drinks on top, being careful not to overflow.
Add dollop of whipped topping to the top and serve with a mini spoon.
RECIPE BY IMANI GUILLORY, ALSO KNOWN AS CAJUN MAMA. FOLLOW IMANI ON FACEBOOK@CAJUNMAMALOUISIANA FOR MORE RECIPES AND FUN FOOD IDEAS