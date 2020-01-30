I am obsessed with drinking cocktails out of fruit! I love enjoying my adult beverage from a pineapple or a coconut, or even from an apple around autumn. It’s just a weird obsession of mine.
Well, this weird quirk will come in handy this Mardi Gras season. This Instagram worthy beverage will have everyone asking you how you made it! Plus, the green and yellow pineapple with the hint-of-purple punch will match your Mardi Gras attire all day!
This is perfect to make in a large batch and take to the parade route for your guests to enjoy. If the kids want to enjoy some of the fun, simply make their batch by replacing alcohol with orange juice and be sure to label the kids’ cups! Enjoy!
Mardi Gras Rum Punch
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups frozen berry mix
1/4 cup coconut rum
1/4 cup citrus vodka
1/4 cup pineapple juice
1 oz simple syrup
Directions
Cut the head from pineapple. Using a pineapple corer slicer, remove flesh from pineapple. Set aside.
Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.
Pour into pineapple cup and enjoy with a straw.