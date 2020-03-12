I always like to keep fresh oranges on hand so that I can make fresh juice in the mornings. On Saturdays, the adults will enjoy mimosas or screwdrivers, while the kids enjoy orange juice and lemonade mocktails.
I usually do some variation on the screwdriver such as adding coconut rum, to make it more tropical. Although the screwdriver is typically a morning drink, it is certainly strong enough to enjoy anytime!
This cocktail is a little sweeter than the traditional screwdriver, but also a little stronger. It is best served with fresh squeezed orange juice!
Tropical Screwdriver
8 oz fresh squeezed orange juice, chilled
1 1/2 oz premium vodka
1 oz coconut rum
In a shaker with ice, add all ingredients and stir. Strain into glass and serve.