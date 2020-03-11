As so many of us are going meatless this Lenten season, I am experimenting with a lot of vegetarian ideas. Even my toddler has been enjoying tofu, which is rare indeed!
I purchased a head of butter lettuce recently at the market. The lettuce leaves were big and crunchy, so I decided to make little stuffed lettuce bowls for lunch that day. These Stuffed Lettuce Cups are very versatile; you can stuff them with just about anything. I decided to do a sweet chili tofu blend, but the options are endless.
For those who are still eating meat this season, I would suggest stuffing these cups with ground beef or turkey, shredded chicken or shrimp. If you really want to get Cajun and take things to another level, you can stuff them with crawfish étouffée!
Stuffed Butter Lettuce Bowls
Ingredients
One head fresh butter lettuce
One block of extra firm tofu (can substitute with one pound of cooked ground beef)
One can of water chestnuts, drained and chopped
¼ cup of shredded carrots
½ cup of extra virgin olive oil (can substitute with 4 tablespoons of butter)
½ cup of hoisin sauce
4 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons sesame seed oil
2 tablespoons of rice vinegar
1 tablespoon of fresh ground chili paste
Dry Cajun seasoning
Directions
Cut tofu into small cubes and toss in Cajun seasoning. In a skillet on medium – high heat, add olive oil and tofu cubes.
After 3 minutes, flip tofu and let cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add soy sauce, water chestnuts, and carrots. Stir lightly and reduce heat to medium.
After 3-5 minutes, add hoisin sauce, rice vinegar, sesame seed oil, and chili paste. Increase heat to high until mixture begins to bubble. Remove from heat and allow to set until it thickens.
Scoop spoonful of mixture into each lettuce cup. Here, you can fold lettuce leaves around mixture to make wraps instead of cups! Serve immediately or refrigerate for a cold appetizer.
If desired, serve with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of cheese for little “taco bowls.”