With the hustle and bustle of daily life, I usually prepare something predictable for breakfast. My son will enjoy eggs and bacon or some homemade granola. Sometimes, I’ll even make a quick sausage biscuit sandwich for on-the-go.
This explains why lazy Sunday mornings are so enjoyable for the both of us. I have the time to prepare a special breakfast that he looks forward to all week. He loves pancakes, so blueberry or chocolate chip pancakes usually win the day. I get creative with little pancake molds and have themed pancakes to compliment the season.
Of course, it is pumpkin season right now, so it is the perfect time to break out the pumpkin molds! This is a fun breakfast that all ages will enjoy. Serve with fresh fruit and a side of protein for a complete meal! Enjoy!
Pumpkin Pancakes
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 20 min
Cook Time: 15 min
Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup pumpkin purée
1/4 cup vegetable oil, divided.
1 large egg
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tbsp pumpkin spice
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 tsp almond extract
Pinch of salt
Directions
In a cast iron skillet, use 1 tbsp of vegetable oil to coat the bottom. Heat oil to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, mix all of the dry ingredients. In a separate mixing bowl, mix all of the wet ingredients.
Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and blend until smooth. Place pumpkin mold into skillet and slowly pour batter into each mold until 3/4 full.
Cook for 3 minutes, until the edges begin to separate from the mold. Flip and cook for a remaining 1-2 minutes.
Serve pancakes with an optional dusting of powdered sugar. Enjoy with a side of fresh fruit!