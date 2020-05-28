This particular beverage will require some patience because it takes a month to produce. However, it is such a fun little project and you really have a sense of accomplishment when it’s all finished.
The is like the adult version of soaking gummy bears in vodka. Instead of bears of skittles, we use healthy fresh raspberries.
This recipe yields a fairly large batch, which can be stored or gifted in smaller containers.
Homemade Raspberry Vodka
Ingredients:
4 dozen fresh raspberries
8 cups vodka (the higher proof, the better)
2 1/2 cups sugar
In an extra large jar, add all ingredients and shake until all sugar is dissolved.
Store in a cool, dark place for one month, shaking the jar daily.
When ready, place a cheese cloth over your strainer and pour liquid into another jar. Repeat until all residue is removed.
Divide your raspberry vodka into smaller airtight jars. I recommend mason jars for gifting!
Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook @CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas.