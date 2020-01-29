Mexican Layered Cornbread

Cornbread is one of the most versatile dishes around. We have crawfish cornbread, jalapeño cornbread, hot water cornbread, and even the traditional sweet cornbread.

I love experimenting with variations of cornbread, mostly because it’s simple and delicious. Simply by switching out proteins and adding different cheeses, you can have a completely different dish in a matter of minutes.

This dish is a play on the Mexican layered dip that is seen on party tables everywhere. With the upcoming Super Bowl, this would be a great side to serve to your guests. It will surely be a “winner!”

Mexican Layered Cornbread

Ingredients

1 box Jiffy, prepared to package directions

1 can low sodium black beans, drained

1 can whole yellow corn, drained

1 lb lean ground beef

1 cup Cajun trinity (mix of chopped onions, bell pepper and celery)

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Cajun seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a skillet on medium-high heat, add Cajun trinity and ground beef. Stir until beef is crumbled and cooked thoroughly. Drain and set aside.

In a cast iron skillet, add beans and distribute evenly. Repeat with corn. Repeat with beef.

Pour prepared jiffy evenly on top and smooth with a spatula. Sprinkle cheddar cheese and Cajun seasoning on top of jiffy.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until cheese forms a bubbly crust around the rim of the skillet. Place on cooling trivet then serve.

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

