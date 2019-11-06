One of my favorite fellow foodies to follow on social media, @uli_eats, is an Italian New Yorker who showcases all the area’s amazing food spots as well as his own recipes.
He has a gnocchi recipe with a homemade tomato sauce that I was finally able to try and it was amazing. Of course, I had to add some Cajun flair to it, as I do with everything in my kitchen, so this recipe is reflective of the “Cajunized” version.
This is one of the simplest yet satisfying recipes that I have prepared, and you’ll only need a few ingredients to prepare it. It is a vegetarian recipe, so for those who want a bit more protein, I would suggest adding some cooked ground beef or diced sausage to the dish before baking! Enjoy!
Ingredients
1 package of potato gnocchi
1 ball fresh mozzarella, sliced
1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp crushed red pepper
4 fresh basil leaves
2 small bay leaves
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
Prepare gnocchi to package directions and set aside.
In a saucepan on medium high heat, add olive oil and garlic. Reduce heat to medium and add cherry tomatoes. Allow to simmer until tomatoes soften.
With flat wooden spatula, gently press down on tomatoes to help them burst and release juices. Add bay leaves and crushed red pepper. Simmer for ten minutes.
Remove from heat and add Cajun seasoning. Remove bay leaves and gently fold in gnocchi.
Place on medium heat and add 3/4 of mozzarella. Stir until cheese is melted and well incorporated.
Pour into glass baking dish and top with remainder of mozzarella and sprinkle with Cajun seasoning. Broil on high until cheese is browned and bubbling.
Add basil for garnish and serve immediately.