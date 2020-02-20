One of best parts about Mardi Gras season is the array of specialty cocktails and beverages that you get to enjoy, responsibly of course! From the offerings of local restaurants to the creations in individuals’ house parties, there is no shortage of delicious beverages this season.
My friends and I find that most Mardi Gras parties and parades are a marathon, not a race. So, we tend to provide mini cocktails and shots as options to our guests. It is a way of providing more flavors in smaller amounts so that everyone can get a sample.
This party shot is one of my favorites. It is reminiscent of a vanilla latte, without the caffeine. This shot is indeed “very vanilla” and not for the faint of heart!
Very Vanilla Party Shots
Ingredients
2 oz vanilla vodka
1/4 oz vanilla syrup
1 splash of Sprite
Whipped cream and brown sugar garnish
Directions
In a shaker with ice, combine vodka and vanilla syrup. Shake vigorously. Pour into shot glass and top with a splash of Sprite.
Top with whipped cream and sprinkle with brown sugar.