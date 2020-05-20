I have been rather over-indulging during this time of isolation. It is so easy to watch Netflix and eat snacks all day! Fortunately, I have my son to cook for, which keeps my nutrition in line.
He loves grilled chicken, baked fish, and even turkey spaghetti. He is also one of the rare ones who actually likes broccoli!
Sometimes I have to bribe him with a sweet treat. Any parent can relate to that! Nowadays, during the quarantine, I am teaching him from home and needed to up my bribery game.
So now, I offer him one big treat at the end of the day for getting all of his lessons complete. I, of course, have to enjoy the treat as well! I keep these little desserts as healthy as possible, which means low-fat, low carb, and low-sugar. It’s healthier for both of us and still as yummy!
Fat Free Ice Cream Bowl with Homemade Chocolate Syrup
Fat Free Vanilla Ice Cream (Breyer’s Fat Free Creamy Vanilla)
Fat Free Reddi Whip for topping
Chocolate sprinkles for garnish (optional)
Homemade Chocolate Syrup
1 1/2 cups filtered water
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/2 cups cocoa powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
Sprinkle of salt
Whisk all ingredients on medium low in a large saucepan for ten minutes. Drizzle over ice cream and Reddi Whip. Store remainder in an airtight container.
Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook @CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas.