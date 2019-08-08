An Apple a Day Martini

It is officially Back-to-School season! Parents are shopping for uniforms, kids are picking out their favorite notebooks, and teachers are preparing lesson plans and classroom activities.

All my teacher friends work tirelessly during this time, decorating their classrooms and buying supplies for the new school year. Their schedules are full weeks before school even begins!

I created this Martini in honor of teachers, and all the hard work that they do! We appreciate you all and wish you much success in the upcoming school year!

An Apple A Day Martini

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 7 min

Ingredients

1/2 cup organic apple cider

3 oz bourbon

1 oz simple syrup

Apple slice for garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into martini glass. Garnish with an Apple slice and enjoy!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

