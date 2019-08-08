It is officially Back-to-School season! Parents are shopping for uniforms, kids are picking out their favorite notebooks, and teachers are preparing lesson plans and classroom activities.
All my teacher friends work tirelessly during this time, decorating their classrooms and buying supplies for the new school year. Their schedules are full weeks before school even begins!
I created this Martini in honor of teachers, and all the hard work that they do! We appreciate you all and wish you much success in the upcoming school year!
An Apple A Day Martini
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 7 min
Ingredients
1/2 cup organic apple cider
3 oz bourbon
1 oz simple syrup
Apple slice for garnish
Directions
Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and pour into martini glass. Garnish with an Apple slice and enjoy!