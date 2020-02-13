Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love! What better way to celebrate than by popping a bottle of nice champagne?
My girlfriends and I celebrate our own little Valentine’s Day on February 13th of each year where we eat, drink, and exchange gifts.
Of course, there is no shortage of flower arrangements and delectable chocolates at our celebration. The highlight of our gathering, however, is our signature cocktail.
Since we are all champagne lovers, we decided to put a twist on the traditional champagne cocktail. This cocktail has a light and delicious flavor, and the beautiful red tones will go well with any Valentine’s Day celebration!
Be Mine Champagne Cocktail
Ingredients
8 oz champagne
1 oz maraschino cherry juice
2 drops bitters
Optional lemon for garnish
Directions
In a champagne flute, add maraschino cherry juice and bitters. Top with champagne and add optional garnish.
For the kids to enjoy the fun, simply replace champagne with apple cider. Add cherries to theirs and top with whipped cream!