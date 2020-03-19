I call this cocktail a kicker because it certainly gives you an extra “kick.” Made with predominantly vodka, you can easily substitute a clear rum if you prefer less of a sweet taste.
When making a fruit-infused cocktail, I usually strain the fruit. However, in this recipe, I enjoy the bits of strawberry and kiwi in the cocktail itself. Of course, you can choose to strain at your own discretion.
This is a great springtime refresher and can even be poured into popsicle molds for a fun adult popsicle idea! Of course, keep the kids away from those popsicles! To make the kid-friendly version, simply substitute Sprite for alcoholic beverage, and they can enjoy their own mocktail or popsicles!
Strawberry Kiwi Kicker
4 oz strawberry vodka
2 oz Sprite
1/2 oz fresh lemon juice
Fresh strawberries
Fresh kiwi
In the vodka and lemon juice, muddle the strawberries and kiwi. Strain about half of the liquid into serving glass over ice. The rest of the liquid can be poured unstrained.
Stir well then add Sprite.
Garnish with slice of kiwi or strawberry and enjoy!