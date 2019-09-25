Southwestern Rice Bowl

Southwestern Rice Bowl

 Provided photo

Editor's Note

This article brought to you by Champagne's Market.

My best friend and I tried our hand at a homemade “Taco Tuesday.” I grilled some lime infused chicken, Carne Asada, and peppers. She made some Mexican street corn and prepared all the sides.

We enjoyed our tacos with a cilantro sour cream sauce and spicy salsa. It was such a fun night!

However, we had a ton of leftovers the next day!

In order to repurpose these leftovers to their full potential, I decided to completely transform the dish. Instead of having tacos again, we enjoyed a Southwestern style rice bowl, which was absolutely delicious!

Southwestern Rice Bowl

1 cup jasmine rice, cooked

1/4 pound of protein of your choice, grilled

1/4 cup whole kernel corn

1 scoop cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp shredded cheese

2 lime wedges

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Place rice into bottom of serving bowl. Assemble all ingredients on top. You may use a simple salsa to taste. Enjoy!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

View comments