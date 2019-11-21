Are you “skipping” Thanksgiving? Every year, social media is divided as to whether celebrating Christmas right after Halloween is overlooking Thanksgiving season.
Some say that fall, harvest, and Thanksgiving decor should be donned right after Halloween, saving Christmas decor for after Thanksgiving Day. Others say that Christmas is an entire season and celebrating should be begin immediately after Halloween. These supporters also make clear that Thanksgiving is not overlooked because it is properly celebrated on its given day.
I side with the latter group and begin my Christmas decorating in early November. I listen to Christmas carols, wear tacky sweaters, and keep the television on Hallmark holiday movies. I prepare holiday dishes and drink hot chocolate and eggnog.
This recipe is a great festive treat to start off the holiday season! It can be served warm or chilled, according to your preference. Enjoy!
Eggnog Shots
Ingredients
3 oz spiked eggnog
1/2 oz dark spiced rum
Nutmeg
Cinnamon
Directions
In a shaker with ice, add eggnog and rum. Shake vigorously and strain into shot glass. Sprinkle with nutmeg and cinnamon.