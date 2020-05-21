This classic cocktail is a favorite of many. Gin with orange juice is the original recipe; however, the juice options are endless!
I’ve tried mango, pineapple, and cranberry juices, all with success. However, the classic orange is still my favorite.
Traditionally, this cocktail is served in a Collins glass over ice. I find it better to serve this shaken without ice. I think that our Louisiana humidity agrees! With this method, you are not left with watered down ice in your cocktail.
Be sure to try the aforementioned juices until you find your favorite. Get creative!
Shaken Gin and Juice
2 oz premium Gin
4 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
In a shaker filled with ice, add ingredients and shake vigorously. Pour into chilled glass and serve.
Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook @CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas.