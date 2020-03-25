Having my family home around the clock has given me the opportunity to prepare some really great dishes for them. I’m able to use them as my guinea pigs for new creations as well as treat them with some of their old favorites.
This recipe is definitely one of the tried and true favorites among the family. It is a protein-packed dish with lots of flavor. It freezes well, so you can always double the batch size and freeze some for later.
Most of my family prefer the beans as a side dish to a larger main dish; however, my little one simply enjoys them over rice. The entire recipe takes about 25 minutes, so you will be able to serve this comfort food to your family in no time!
Bourbon Baked Beans
Ingredients
8 cups homemade or store-bought baked beans
12 strips thick cut maple bacon, pan fried
1 cup Cajun trinity, chopped
1 lb ground sirloin, cooked
1 lb ground pork, cooked
½ lb pork tasso, cubed
¼ cup dark brown sugar
½ cup your favorite bourbon
Dry Cajun seasoning blend
In a large pot on medium-high heat, add bourbon & sugar. Stir constantly until mixture thickens. Add beans, and Cajun trinity. Stir for 3 minutes.
Fold in the ground beef and pork. Reduce heat to medium then add tasso. You may add an additional splash of bourbon during this step.
Finally, crumble your cooked bacon into the pot and add dry Cajun seasoning to taste. Cover and cook for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and serve.