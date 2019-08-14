Bacon Mac and Cheese Muffins
My son, like every other toddler his age, absolutely loves macaroni and cheese. I can serve it to him casserole style or as a simple side dish and he will enjoy it either way.
This time, I decided to get a little creative with these mac and cheese muffins. I wanted a simple preparation that could fit easily into his lunch box and that wasn’t too messy. The muffins are a perfect sized portion for kids to enjoy, and they provide easy cleanup for everyone.
This is a quick recipe that can be doubled for larger batches, and the extra muffins can be frozen and enjoyed later. This is a great little back to school snack as well! Enjoy!
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 35 min
Ingredients
2 cups elbow macaroni, cooked to package directions
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup whole milk
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
1/2 cup pepper jack cheese, shredded
1/2 cup cooked bacon, crumbled
Cajun seasoning
Optional dehydrated parsley for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line muffin tin with traditional muffin cups or with squares of parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients and stir until the cheese is evenly distributed.
Spoon mixture into muffin tin and bake for 30-35 minutes. Sprinkle with dehydrated parsley (optional). Allow muffins to cool, then remove from tin and enjoy!