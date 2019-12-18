I was inspired to make these foremost because of my son’s love of ham and cheese. Also, they can be made into mini-sized muffins, which are a perfect size for kids!
I love the fact that this recipe is so simple, yet so flavorful. I enjoy these muffins with baked chicken or red beans and rice. However, they are a great side dish to accompany any meal of your choosing.
If you are a bacon lover like me, you can substitute the ham for thick cut bacon. My suggestion is to double the batch and freeze half for later!
Ham and Cheese Cornbread Muffins
Ingredients
1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix
1 egg
1/3 cup milk
1/2 cup Cajun Trinity
1 lb diced ham
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a mixing bowl, add Jiffy, egg, milk, Trinity, and Cajun seasoning. Blend.
Stir in ham and cheese.
Grease muffin pan and fill muffin cups 2/3 full.
Bake for 18-20 minutes until golden brown.