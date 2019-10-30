I admit, I don’t even know what to name this dish. This amazing accident came from my inability to make up my mind sometimes.
It was one of those rainy days, and I wanted to prepare a warm comfort food. Just having made a gumbo the week before, and a meatball stew just days prior, I decided to go with a soup. At first, I decided to do a chicken and dumpling soup, then I figured that I’ll just make a chicken pot pie instead. Then, I wanted to go with a casserole and abandon the soup idea altogether.
Finally, I just mixed all three ideas into this one delicious mash up. I couldn’t be happier with the flavor profile of this dish. Best of all, it is so simple to put together. This should definitely be served on your table this week!
Chicken and Dumplings Casserole
Ingredients
1 can jumbo biscuits
1 lb boneless chicken, cooked and diced
1/2 lb frozen sliced carrots
1/2 lb frozen sweet peas
1/2 lb frozen seasoning blend
1 can whole kernel corn
1 can cream of celery
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 bay leaves
1 sprig rosemary
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large saucepan on medium high heat, combine cream of celery, heavy whipping cream, bay leaves, rosemary, and Cajun seasoning. Stir well.
Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaves and rosemary.
Add frozen ingredients and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in corn and cooked chicken. Continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Remove from heat and pour into a large casserole dish. Set aside.
Open can of biscuits and cut each biscuit in half, lengthwise. Place biscuits on top of mixture in casserole dish. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown.
Allow dish to set for 10 minutes before serving.