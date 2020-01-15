It is well accepted that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and eggs are certainly at the center of the meal. My absolute favorite breakfast is a nice crab cake Benedict with a runny poached egg on top, but I will have to wait to indulge in my favorite until after my New Year’s resolutions wither away.
The great thing about eggs, however, is that they can be eaten with any meal. A lunchtime favorite of mine is a sunny side up egg on a juicy hamburger; a dinnertime favorite is a warm bowl of chicken noodle egg drop soup. The possibilities are endless.
Then, there is always the classic fried egg. I am a staunch believer of going “back to basics,” so this quick and easy recipe is a favorite of mine. I enjoy this fried egg for breakfast alongside bacon and a bowl of fresh fruit.
The Perfect Fried Egg
Ingredients
2 large eggs, beaten
1/4 cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese
1 tbsp unsalted butter
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
In a frying pan on medium high heat, melt butter until small bubbles begin to form.
Pour eggs into frying pan with Cajun seasoning and stir for 30 seconds. Fold in cheese and evenly distribute mixture among skillet.
Reduce heat to medium. Once edges become crispy, flip egg and remove from heat. Allow egg to remain in skillet 1-2 minutes before plating.
Serve with optional scallions for garnish.