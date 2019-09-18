Most of my cooking is inspired by my son. I am fortunate to not have a picky eater on my hands, so I am able to experiment with various foods. However, he does have aversions to certain textures, as do most children who are on the Autism Spectrum.
He absolutely loves potatoes in any form! Baked potatoes, hash browns and scalloped potatoes are some of his favorites. Of course, what child does not enjoy french fries? I often make sweet potato fries for him, which are a healthy accompaniment to any meal.
I had some leftover baked potatoes from a family dinner and decided to repurpose them. With a few minutes of prep work, we enjoyed crispy potato wedges in no time! This is an easy recipe that calls for just a few ingredients and will be loved by all!
Parmesan Potato Wedges
Servings: 4
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 5 min
Ingredients
4 large baked potatoes, skin on
1/2 cup cooking oil
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
Dry Cajun seasoning
Directions
Refrigerate baked potatoes for at least one hour, preferably overnight. Slice into thick wedges and set aside.
In a frying pan, heat oil to 375 degrees.
Dredge wedges in Cajun seasoned flour, then cook on each side for 2-3 minutes or until browned.
Drain wedges. Toss in Cajun seasoned Parmesan cheese, then serve.