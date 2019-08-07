Back to school signs are emerging, and the autumn decorations are in every store. This can only mean one thing: football season is upon us!
It’s time to breakout the fan gear and the season tickets. More importantly, it’s time to prepare for some epic tailgating! This is my go-to recipe for tailgating parties. Everyone enjoys a classic burger before the game, and these Bourbon BBQ Burgers have been requested more times than any of my other variations.
They are a guaranteed hit at your next tailgate! Geaux Cajuns!
Bourbon BBQ Burgers
Servings: 6
Prep Time: 20 min
Cook Time: 10-15 min
For the burger patties:
1 lb ground sirloin
1 lb ground chuck
1 lb ground pork
1 1/2 cup Cajun Trinity (chopped onions, bell pepper, celery)
1 tbsp minced garlic
1/4 cup chopped scallions
1 tbsp frozen butter, grated
3 tbsp bacon fat, rendered
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 egg
Cajun seasoning blend to taste
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and knead mixture with your (clean) hands until all ingredients are well incorporated.
For the Sauce:
1 cup your favorite BBQ sauce
1/2 cup Bourbon
1 tbsp mustard
1 tbsp spicy mustard
1 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp dark brown sugar
1 tsp soy sauce
Onion powder to taste
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a small saucepan on medium low. Whisk until well blended. Feel free to add more Bourbon to your liking, or to omit Bourbon for the kids’ burgers.
Place burgers on the (hot) grill and baste generously with sauce. Continue to baste generously but flip only once. Cook to your desired temperature. Top with cheese and cooked bacon. Add to buns and enjoy with condiments of your liking!