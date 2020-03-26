My girlfriends and I have a weekly “ladies night out” tradition, where we have dinner and cocktails at a local restaurant. We usually exchange little gifts while swapping stories about where we purchased our outfits and such.
We look forward to this weekly tradition because it gives us a chance to get all dressed up and to have a couple hours of adult time. Since we are all moms, these few hours of girl time seem sacred.
Although we are grateful that the government has taken steps to secure our safety, we sure do miss the option to dine-in and enjoy our weekly nights at local restaurants. However, since we are having ladies night “in” for the time being, we are able to indulge a bit more!
This chocolatey decadent recipe is the best boozy cocktail and can even be served as a dessert! For the kids, simply pour (chilled) hot chocolate into the glass and top with Marshmallow Fluff!
Chocolate Decadence
Ingredients
4 oz chocolate liqueur
2 oz marshmallow vodka
2 oz Chambord
Marshmallow Fluff for topping
In a shaker with ice, add the first three ingredients and stir until chilled.
Pour into glass and top with Marshmallow Fluff. Enjoy!