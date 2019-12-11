This is one of my favorite breakfast recipes because it contains so much bacon! Of course, if you aren’t a bacon fan, you could use ground beef or even breakfast sausage instead.
The pizza begins with a layer of bacon jam which, in my opinion, is the main attraction! The sweet and savory jam is the perfect base to the next layers.
I chose to use a thin layer of ricotta on top of the jam for some extra texture. Then, piled the pizza with more bacon, eggs, cheese, scallions, and fresh parsley. This combination, plus some Cajun seasoning, makes for a yummy and filling breakfast.
As always, this pizza recipe is toddler approved!
Bacon Breakfast Pizza
Ingredients
12” pizza crust
6 slices of thick cut bacon, chopped
1 1/2 c scrambled eggs
1/2 c shredded mozzarella
1/2 c shredded Parmesan
4 tbsp bacon jam
4 tbsp ricotta cheese
Fresh scallions, chopped
Fresh parsley, chopped
Cajun seasoning to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place pizza crust on oven safe pizza pan. Spread bacon jam evenly onto pizza crust. Repeat this step using ricotta cheese.
In a bowl, mix scrambled eggs, mozzarella, parmesan, and Cajun seasoning. Add to pizza, distributing evenly. Top with more mozzarella cheese (optional).
Top with bacon, parsley, and scallions. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until bacon is cooked and crispy.
Enjoy with a side of fresh salsa!