This dish was supposed to be a simple spinach and feta omelet one morning. That would have been delicious as-is, but why would I stop there when I had an arsenal of fresh peppers in the fridge? I decided to cut some banana peppers, bell peppers, and jalapeño peppers to use in the omelet as well. After realizing that I had mushrooms and tomatoes in addition, I utilized those ingredients and turned the entire concoction into a breakfast frittata!
This frittata can easily be served as a vegetarian dish; however, I just had to add some thick cut bacon to it (I am a shameless lover of bacon). You can always add breakfast sausage or even diced ham as well.
This breakfast dish is very filling and so delicious. It's also a great way to "sneak in" a bunch of veggies for the kids!
Breakfast Frittata
6 large eggs, beaten
6-8 strips of bacon, chopped
1/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups of fresh spinach
1 medium tomato, diced
3 banana peppers, sliced
1/4 cup green onions, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 jalapeño pepper, chopped
1/2 white onion, chopped
1/2 cup of fresh mushrooms, chopped
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
2 tbsp Cajun seasoning
Add milk and eggs with one tablespoon of Cajun seasoning. Whisk until well blended. Set aside.
In a medium pan, add butter and bacon. Cook on medium high heat for 4-5 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium and add onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, and mushrooms. Cover for 5 minutes.
Stir mixture, then add spinach, tomatoes, and jalapeño peppers. Stir constantly for 3-4 minutes until spinach is reduced.
Add eggs/milk mixture, feta cheese, and remaining Cajun seasoning. Stir quickly until all ingredients are well incorporated.
Reduce heat to medium-low, cover for 7-9 minutes, until eggs are cooked thoroughly. Allow frittata to rest 2 minutes before serving.
Garnish with sliced avocado or fresh salsa.